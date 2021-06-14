C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

