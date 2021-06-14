CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $60.74 or 0.00149924 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $127,542.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

