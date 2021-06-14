Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Cactus worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cactus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

WHD opened at $41.03 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

