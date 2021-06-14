Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down to $110.31

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.31, but opened at $108.01. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 4,461 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

