Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 448.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. Caesarstone has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

