Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.47 and last traded at C$56.45. Approximately 7,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.03.

Several analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.50 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$634.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.