Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXBMF. Benchmark began coverage on Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,319. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

