Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0132

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $34.05 million and $404,789.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.66 or 0.06374335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00146202 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

