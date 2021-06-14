Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 4.6%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 35,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,386,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,997 shares of company stock worth $38,294,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

