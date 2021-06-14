Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Under review Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:ESKN traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 6,601,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,308. Esken has a 52-week low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.15 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.

About Esken

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.