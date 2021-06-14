Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,529 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose makes up 3.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Canada Goose worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,549. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

