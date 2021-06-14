Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$45.67, with a volume of 4995448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,375 shares of company stock worth $6,582,523.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

