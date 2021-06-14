Cantaloupe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 543 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $8,125,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,184. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

