Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.47

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 30670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.