Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $138.44 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 7.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $138,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

