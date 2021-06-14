Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,548 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Intel by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intel by 769.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

