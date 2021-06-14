Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 457 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.27. 182,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

