Capital Management Associates NY Takes $1.61 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

