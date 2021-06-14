Capital Management Associates NY Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.3% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

