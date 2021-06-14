Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 87.6% in May

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the May 13th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

