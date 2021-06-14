Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.96. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,308 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 101.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

