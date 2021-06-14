CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,513,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 21,583,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41,712.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $$1.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

