CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,513,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 21,583,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41,712.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $$1.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

