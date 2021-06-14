Carbon Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $394,046.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,933,910 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.