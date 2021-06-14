Cardano Price Tops $1.57 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003863 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $50.02 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00059899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00218947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

