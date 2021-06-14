Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CRTPF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

