CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CareDx worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CareDx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CareDx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareDx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.95. 20,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,222. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

