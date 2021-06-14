CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of CHHHF stock remained flat at $$4.98 on Monday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02.

CHHHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CareRx from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

