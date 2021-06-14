Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $189.56 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

