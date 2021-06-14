CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.35. CarLotz shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 12,430 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

