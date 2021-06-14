Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

