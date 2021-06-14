Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report sales of $429.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.57 million and the lowest is $424.90 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.