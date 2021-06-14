Carry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039841 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.