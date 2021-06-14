Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the highest is $33.05 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $133.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.68 million to $134.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

