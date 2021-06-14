Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.11 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $217.93 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,243,473 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

