carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Hits $5.21 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $5.21 million and $165,329.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

