Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.
TSE CAS traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 777,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,799. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.17.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.