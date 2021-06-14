Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

TSE CAS traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 777,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,799. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

