Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.
CAS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.29.
Shares of CAS traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.58. 596,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
