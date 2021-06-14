Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.29.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.58. 596,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.