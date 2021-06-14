Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

