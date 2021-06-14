CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

