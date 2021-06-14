Casino Betting Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $86,465.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $86,465.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

