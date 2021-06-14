Casper (CSPR) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $146.92 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

