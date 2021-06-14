Caspian Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $456,402.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

