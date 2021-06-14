Cat Token (CAT) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $974,364.30 and $489,820.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

