Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Catalent worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

