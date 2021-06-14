Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.06. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,166. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

