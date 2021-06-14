Catex Token Trading Down 10.1% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,361.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

