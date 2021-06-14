CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBSC opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

