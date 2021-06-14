CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,401. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 343.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

