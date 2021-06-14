Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $30,161.42 and approximately $159.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

