CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Reaches $19,865.15

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $19,865.15 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007557 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000205 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars.

